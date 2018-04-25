Supreme Court to take up Trump's latest travel ban: Here's what to know

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on President Donald Trump's travel ban on primarily Muslim countries.

Those who oppose the travel ban believe it's a violation of the U.S.Constitution, but some insist that, by the high court hearing the controversial ban, what we're seeing is the Constitution at work.

People across the world will be engrossed in the case as the Supreme Court convenes.

"People will be listening and watching what the Supreme Court will do," said Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News.

Siblani said many Muslim-Americans are a little uneasy.

"We're afraid that probably the Supreme Court will give the president what he wanted because of the conservative majority of the justices," Siblani said.

The justices will hear arguments on the third version of the travel ban, which now includes two countries that don't have a Mulsim majority. Siblani said this version is nothing more than a smokescreen.

"I believe the justices should see beyond the smokescreen," Siblani said.

Last year, when Trump signed the executive order for the travel ban, it caused chaos and protests at airports. Muslim immigrants and their families were separated.

A year later, in Southeast Michigan, Yemeni-American merchants in Hamtramck closed their doors to express concerns about the travel ban.

Trump's travel ban has many supporters. Siblani said it's not about a divide. He said everyone is on a plane and Trump is the pilot.

"Are you going to take this plane and land it or crash it because of the Muslims and the Arabs?" Siblani said.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court will decide.

A decision in Trump v. Hawaii, 17-965, is expected by late June.

