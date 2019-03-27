Surveillance video shows 3-year-old boy nearly drown in Florida hot tub

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video from a hotel hot tub in Daytona Beach, Fla. is difficult to watch.

It shows a 3-year-old boy go underwater for more than 2 minutes before a hotel staffer rushes to save him. According to ABC News, the toddler did not have a pulse and was not breathing when he was pulled from the hot tub.

The video shows his twin brother pointing at him underwater while trying to get someone's attention. It's agonizing to see some people walk by without realizing the situation.

The boy was finally pulled from the water by a hotel employee who began CPR. Another woman at the resort performed CPR until the boy began breathing, according to reports. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was in serious condition as of Tuesday.

The boy's mother, Apryl Connolly, 36, of Deltona, Florida is accused of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. She is facing charges including child neglect.

Police said she also tried to throw away drugs as they were helping her son.

Watch the surveillance video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.