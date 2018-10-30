Journey cassette tape mistaken for suspicious package prompts evacuation in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina gave the all clear after a suspicious package that forced several buildings to evacuate Tuesday morning was determined to be a Journey cassette tape.

According to police, employees at the Duke Energy Building in Uptown Charlotte called 911 after finding a small manila envelope with suspicious handwriting on it.

A bomb squad arrived at the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs, and several buildings in the area were evacuated, reports WSOC-TV.

BREAKING: Police investigating a suspicious package in Uptown. Part of MLK Jr Blvd is CLOSED. I'll bring you updates in 2 minutes on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VtUnOajOpV — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) October 30, 2018

Authorities ended up determining that the envelope contained a cassette from the band Journey, known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believing," "Faithfully," and "Wheel in the Sky."

A spokeswoman for Duke Energy said the package containing the cassette was addressed to the company. The scene was cleared by 7:45 a.m. and business resumed as normal, the spokeswoman added.

