Police: Swordsman dressed as pirate, wearing MAGA hat stabbed man outside San Francisco roller rink

Police in San Francisco said a man wearing a pirate costume and a MAGA hat stabbed another man outside a popular roller skating rink Friday night. (David Miles Jr.)

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a man who they said used a sword to stab another man outside a roller skating rink Friday night.

Police said it was about 9:50 p.m. when a man dressed as a pirate and wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat took out a sword and struck the victim outside the popular Church of 8 Wheels roller rink.

The owner of the rink, David Miles Jr., told KNTV that the suspect was yelling anti-gay rhetoric and threatening people outside his establishment. He said that as one of the customers was leaving the rink, he flipped off the harasser, who then pulled out a "two feet long" blade and slashed at the man's finger, cutting him across his hand and wrist.

“I don’t think he realized how bad he got cut, because he chased this guy almost a full block down the street,” Miles told KNTV. “He was just bleeding like a horse.”

A police spokesperson said the victim tried to grab the suspect's hat, which prompted him to whip out the sword and stab the man. The suspect's hat came off during the altercation, according to police.

Miles posted a photo to Facebook early Saturday morning showing the aftermath of the alleged attack. It depicts a MAGA hat, commonly associated with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, lying beside a puddle of blood.

Another customer, Scott Sweeney, told the San Francisco Chronicle that minutes before the stabbing, he was outside a nearby convenience store with his girlfriend when the suspect began glaring at them and yelling homophobic slurs. He said the suspect then approached the rink and brandished his sword.

“In my mind I didn’t think it was a real sword until we came out later and police were on the scene and there was blood and the hat on ground,” Sweeney said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

San Francisco police are still looking for the suspect.

Watch KNTV's report below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.