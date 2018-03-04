Teacher strike continues in West Virginia after Senate vote cuts 5 percent pay raise

Striking teachers across the state of West Virginia has forced public school districts to shut down.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Teacher strikes throughout the state of West Virginia continue after a proposed increase in pay was reduced by a state Senate committee.

At 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening, West Virginia's Senate Finance Committee concluded in a 9-8 vote to cut the teacher's proposed five percent pay raise to four percent, which would save the state $17 million, according to Republican Sen. Greg Boso.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice originally negotiated the five percent pay increase with the teacher's union, but was shot down by Boso and the Senate.

Senate majority Republicans were in support of the the amendment in a 19-15 vote at around 7:15 p.m. last night. The House, meanwhile, approved of the teacher's five percent proposal. The bills now will have to be reconciled, and the amendment now heads to the full Senate for further debate.

The union — which represents the teachers and service personnel, released a statement saying all public schools will remain closed "until the Senate honors the agreement that was made."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.