Teen fires gun at road sign, accidentally kills Marine sitting on porch, South Carolina police say

Eason Gravley, 17, turned himself in on manslaughter charges after a retired U.S. Marine was killed by a stray bullet. (Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. - A South Carolina teenager turned himself in on manslaughter charges Saturday night after he was involved in the accidental shooting death of a retired U.S. Marine, police said.

Eason Reid Gravley, 17, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. on October 10, according to police. Deputies responded to a shooting at a home and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was identified as 48-year-old Major Joe D. Black Jr., according to the sheriff's office. He later died from his injury.

Investigators told The Herald newspaper that Gravley fired at a road sign in a nearby intersection. The bullet passed through or by the road sign before traveling through a wooded area in front of Black's home where he was sitting on a porch.

Black served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring, The Herald reports. He leaves behind a wife and four children. "He was a very nice man,” one neighbor told WHNS. “A hard worker and he took care of his family."

Gravley was released on $25,000 personal recognizance bond, officials said. A judge also ordered all firearms be removed from his home, and that the teen be placed under a curfew.

