Texas couple arrested after large cache of weapons found in hotel room, Massachusetts police say

A Texas couple was arrested in Tewksbury, Massachusetts over the weekend after a large cache of weapons were found in their hotel room.

Grancho Bradley, 59, and Adrianne Jennings, 40, were found at a Marriot Residence Inn on Saturday with numerous large capacity firearms and ammunition in their hotel room and vehicle, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Authorities arrived at the Boston-area hotel after Bradley reported that someone was trying to break into the hotel room. Police said they found the stockpile of weapons in the room when they responded to the call around 4 p.m.

Police said they searched the couple's vehicle and discovered more weapons, ammunition, and large capacity feeding devices.

Bradley and Jennings were taken into custody and face a slew of charges, including 8 counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, 19 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, 3 counts of possession of a silencer, 8 counts of improper storage of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a bump stock, and 3 counts of possession of an infernal machine.

The incident is now under investigation. KXAS-TV reports that police are trying to figure out why the Frisco, Texas couple was staying in Massachusetts and why they were in possession of so many weapons.

