Texas mother of 3 dies after rock thrown from overpass crashes through windshield, police say

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, died Sunday after being hit by a rock that was thrown from an overpass, crashing through her windshield, police said. (Facebook)

TEMPLE, Texas - A Texas mother of three died after someone allegedly threw a large rock from an overpass that crashed through her car's windshield while she was riding with her boyfriend and children Saturday night.

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was sitting in the front passenger seat when the rock fell through the car's windshield, police said. Flores's boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, was driving at the time while her three children were sitting in the back, according to investigators.

It was about 8:40 p.m. when Temple officers responded to an injury call. The person who called 911 said a family of five was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 when someone threw a large rock from a railroad track overpass, according to police.

"All of the sudden, something just strikes the window. It's an explosion," Rodriguez told KWTX. "I look over and I see Keila and she is laying there unresponsive. I’m shaking her and trying to wake her up. She was unresponsive."

Flores was taken to the hospital where she died just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, but they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

