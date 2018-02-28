Texas teen accused of stabbing newborn daughter to death minutes after giving birth

Erica Gomez, 17, is charged with capital murder after her newborn infant was found stabbed to death. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

A teenage girl in Texas faces murder charges after police say her newborn daughter was stabbed nine times and left in a shed for 12 hours.

Erica Gomez, 17, was arrested in El Paso, Texas on Friday. She is charged with capital murder, according to KFOX.

Investigators said Gomez admitted to giving birth in the bathroom of her home on February 9.

After giving birth, the teen wrapped her newborn in a bathrobe and took the baby to a shed about 30 yards from the home. The teen then fell asleep in her bedroom, according to investigators.

According to court documents, Gomez's mother noticed the 17-year-old was bleeding and took her to a hospital where doctors determined she'd had a miscarriage.

Investigators said the newborn's body was found by a 13-year-old boy about 12 hours after being placed in the shed. The body was brought inside before authorities were called.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office said the infant received nine stab wounds throughout her body - three on the neck, one on the side and five in the back. The cause of death was determined to be homicidal violence, according to court documents.

Investigators said Gomez didn't tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid.

The teen was booked into county jail on an $800,000 bond. She is charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.