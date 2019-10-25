Thousands displaced as wildfires rage in southern California

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes as wildfires are blasting through California, officials say they are unsure how many homes have been lost or how these fires started.

"To the south, infernos in rural Los Angeles County are burning homes and sending thousands running for shelter and some trying to save their own homes," said NBC's Jennifer Bjorklund.

The wind-driven fires have also carried into the north as Wine Country is covered in a layer of smoke and flames, 15 square miles have burned at the time of reporting.

"Pay attention to fire behavior because these things can occur quickly," said Daryl Osby, chief of the LA County Fire Department.

Citizens have been fleeing their homes and seeking shelter, going to shelters for masks and information on whether they should plan to stay, according to officials.

"We saw it coming over the hill a little bit so we were a little concerned and just packed a bag just in case they want us to leave," said Jomei Tillis, a California resident.

Power has been cut for thousands of homes and businesses as a preventative measure. The wind is expected to die down in the next day or two, providing firefighters the break they need.

