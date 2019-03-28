Trump: FBI and DOJ will review Jussie Smollett case

President Trump tweeted Thursday morning that the FBI and Department of Justice will review the case of Jussie Smollett in Chicago.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

All charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging an assault on himself in Chicago, were dropped on Tuesday after the "Empire" actor forfeited his bail money and did community service. The sudden dismissal of charges drew harsh criticism from city officials. The court's decision to seal the records in the case angered the public.

The Chicago police union is calling for a federal investigation into Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to evaluate her involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, Smollett's attorney has accused the Chicago Police Department of running a "smear campaign" against her client.

"We are disappointed the local authorities have continued their campaign against Jussie Smollett after the charges against him have been dropped. The facts are clear," attorney Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement. "The case is closed. No public official has the right to violate Mr. Smollett's due process rights."

Smollett, 36, is an openly gay actor who lives in Chicago.

Chicago prosecutor stands behind deal -- watch:

