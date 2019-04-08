Two Honolulu officers arrested after allegedly forcing homeless man to lick public urinal

HONOLULU - Two Honolulu police officers are facing charges after allegedly violating a homeless man's civil rights when they forced him to lick a public urinal last year.

John Rabago, 43, and Reginald Ramones, 43, were arrested Friday and each charged with one count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights and one count of acting under color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Honolulu Star Adviser reports that four officers were being investigated in connection to a January 28, 2018 incident in which they allegedly forced a man to place his mouth on a urinal in a public restroom.

The officers came into contact with the man, who was homeless, while responding to a trespassing complaint. An internal investigation began after one of the officers reported the alleged misconduct.

"This morning's arrests cast a dark shadow on the Department," Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said in a statement Friday. "I ask that the public please continue to support the officers who carry out their daily assignments with courage, integrity, and respect for the public."

"These are just allegations. These officers are innocent until proven guilty, but we're glad that action is being taken to defend the civil rights of the person who was violated," ACLU Hawaii Executive Director Josh Wisch told KITV. "That's one of the things that's a real takeaway here is there's been this dehumanizing of people who are house-less across this state."

The conspiracy charges carry a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The deprivation of rights under color of law carries a maximum term of one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

