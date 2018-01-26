US economy grew at 2.6 percent rate in fourth quarter

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grew at a solid rate of 2.6 percent in the final three months of last year, helped by the fastest consumer spending since the spring of 2016 and a big rebound in home construction.

The Commerce Department says the fourth quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the country's total output of goods and services, followed gains of 3.1 percent in the second quarter and 3.2 percent in the third quarter. The latest slowdown reflected a worsening trade deficit and less growth in inventory restocking by companies.

For all of 2017, the economy grew 2.3 percent. That is a significant improvement from a 1.5 percent gain in 2016 but little changed from the modest 2.2 percent average growth rate turned in since the Great Recession ended.

Global growth, dollar, push durable goods orders up 2.9 pct

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose 2.9 percent in December, the fastest pace since June and another sign of strength for American industry, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Orders were lifted by a 15.9 percent surge in demand for civilian aircraft and aviation parts, which can bounce around from month to month. Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders increased 0.6 percent in December.

Overall orders for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, have risen in four the last five months and were up 5.8 percent for the full year 2017, best in six years.

Still, a category that measures business investment -- orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- dipped 0.3 percent in December.

American manufacturers are benefiting from a pickup in global economic growth and a weaker dollar, which makes U.S. goods less expensive in foreign markets.

Details:

The Commerce Department upgraded the November increase in durable goods orders to 1.7 percent from the 1.3 percent gain it originally reported.

Orders for computers dropped 4.4 percent, second straight monthly drop.

Machinery orders rose 0.6 percent last month after being flat in November.

Orders for cars, trucks and auto parts rose 0.4 percent, decelerating after gains of 2 percent in November and 1.5 percent in October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.