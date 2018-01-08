US to require Salvadorans to leave in 2019

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirms that it is ending special protections for Salvadoran immigrants, forcing nearly 200,000 to leave the country or face deportation.

Salvadorans will have until Sept. 9, 2019, to leave the United States or adjust their legal status.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that damage inflicted by a 2001 earthquake in the Central American country didn't justify another temporary extension. She says that El Salvador has received significant international aid and that much of the country's infrastructure is rebuilt.

She says the 18-month delay gives Congress time to address the issue.



