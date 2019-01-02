Utah police: Man bit large chunk of man's ear off after hot tub argument about conspiracy theories

Bryan David Boyack, 43, is facing charges after police said he bit a man's ear off following an argument in a hot tub about conspiracy theories. (Davis County Jail)

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah - A California man was arrested in Davis County, Utah on Tuesday after he allegedly bit a large chunk of another man's ear off following an argument about conspiracy theories.

Bryan David Boyack, 43, is charged with one count of mayhem, three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of intoxication.

Investigators said Boyack was in a hot tub with the victim who mentioned that he worked for a big banking business. Boyack took issue with that, and began an "extremely heated" argument about big corporations and conspiracy theories, according to an affidavit obtained by KSTU.

The victim then locked Boyack out of his home, and Boyack began hitting the front of the house with patio furniture, according to investigators. The victim went outside to tell Boyack to stop damaging the home, and that's whe he was attacked, police said.

Boyack allegedly held the victim to the ground and bit off a large chunk of his ear. Boyack then got into his truck and drove off, investigators said.

The victim detailed his attack to detectives at a hospital. The condition of his ear is unknown at this time.

Boyack was taken into custody after turning himself in to police.

