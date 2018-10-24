Vice President Pence condemns 'attempted attacks' as 'cowardly'

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence is condemning "attempted attacks" against former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Pence tweeted Wednesday: "These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country."

He thanked law enforcement and added: "Those responsible will be brought to justice."

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it had intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive that was sent to Obama.

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.



