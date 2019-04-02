VIDEO: California store clerk wrestles shotgun out of robber's hands

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - Authorities in California released surveillance video showing an armed robbery Friday night in which a store clerk wrestled a shotgun out of the suspect's hands.

The footage shows the hooded suspect run into the store and point the shotgun at the clerk. The clerk later told authorities he demanded money.

As the clerk passes cash to the robber, he is seen grabbing the barrel of the shutgun and attempting to wrestle it away. After a brief struggle, the suspect lets go of the shotgun and runs out the door.

Watch the video above.

Deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office responded to the armed robbery. They said nobody was injured during the incident.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.

