VIDEO: Child tossed to firefighter from third-floor balcony of burning apartment in Atlanta

A heart-stopping moment was caught on camera earlier this month when a parent in a burning Atlanta apartment building tossed his child to firefighters below.

The video shows an apartment building engulfed in flames. Several rescuers are on the ground. A father is seen climbing onto a ladder from the third-floor balcony with his child in his arms. As the father descends the ladder, the child is tossed to a firefighter below and carried to safety.

Watch the video above.

The fire occurred on January 3. Video of the rescue was released by the DeKalb County Fire Rescue this week.

Twelve people, including eight children, suffered minor injuries related to smoke inhalation, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Eric Jackson.

The child in the video was one of several who were tossed to rescuers.

"We were catching babies like a football, literally," Jackson said at a news conference. "There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms. We had several– a couple of firefighters catching babies, so it was really incredible."

