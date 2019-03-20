VIDEO: Clerk uses machete to fend off knife-wielding robbery suspects at Alabama gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An Alabama gas station clerk used a machete to fend off two knife-wielding robbery suspects early Saturday morning, police said. The Huntsville Police Department released surveillance video of the incident.

It was about 3:15 a.m. when Seth Holcomb, 32, and Laney Nicholson, 33, tried to rob the store, according to investigators.

Seth Holcomb, 32, and Laney Nicholson, 33, were arrested after police said they robbed an Alabama gas station Saturday. (Huntsville Police Department)

Video of the encounter shows Holcomb inside the store when he pulls out a large knife and confronts the clerk. The clerk is then seen pulling out a machete and trying to fend off Holcomb.

Investigators said it was at this point that the clerk activated a remote lock on the store's door and called police. Holcomb then reportedly threw something to smash the door and escape.

The video then shows the clerk outside the store using his machete to beat on the suspects' vehicle. He told authorities that he wanted to leave enough marks on the vehicle so police could easily find it.

Nicholson, who was outside near the vehicle for the entire incident, is briefly seen pulling her own knife and attempting to fight the clerk. It was during this time that Holcomb went back inside the store to steal the register.

Investigators said Holcomb initially bought something and went out to the car before returning and pulling the knife.

The suspects were able to escape, but they didn't make it far before officers reportedly caught up with them.

Police said there were no serious injuries and no medical treatment needed beyond first aid to all parties.

Holcomb and Nicholson are charged with robbery and other offenses. They were taken to the Madison County Jail with their bail set at $75,000 each. They could face up to life in prison if convicted.

