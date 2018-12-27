VIDEO: Colorado woman chases down, confronts alleged porch pirate

Renee Abeyta recorded video as she chased down a woman who allegedly stole a package off her front porch December 19. (Facebook / Renee Abeyta)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - A Colorado woman chased down and confronted an alleged porch pirate last week in a video that has gone viral.

It was the afternoon of December 19 when Renee Abeyta received a notification on her phone saying there was someone at her front door, reports KDVR. She initially thought it was a delivery person, but when she checked her front porch there were no packages.

Abeyta checked the Ring app on her phone, which uses a camera to monitor outside users' homes. She said the Ring video showed a woman walking up to her front porch and swiping a package.

Abeyta said that she ran outside and saw the woman crossing the street to get away. That's when she got in her car, parked and confronted the woman, capturing it all on video.

Watch the video below. [WARNING: Language]

"Girl stole a package off my front porch and I'm going to corner her," Abeyta says as she approaches the woman.

Upon being confronted, Abeyta asks for the woman's name, but she takes off running. Abeyta gives chase and shouts that she has the woman on camera and will call the police.

Eventually the woman stops and returns the package containing a crock pot cover to Abeyta.

"You f****d with the wrong person, b***h!" Abeyta is heard shouting at the woman.

“I don’t even know what came out of my mouth or even why I said what I did. It just happened,” Abeyta told KDVR. “I was mad as hell. There was no way I was going to let her go, and I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package.”

Watch KDVR's report below:

