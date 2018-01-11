VIDEO: Couple in Arizona police chase embraces before being arrested

A police chase in the area of Phoenix, Arizona ended in an embrace Wednesday night, and it was all caught on video.

The chopper footage shows an SUV fleeing a police cruiser near a warehouse. The SUV then rams through a fence into a desert area. The SUV continues driving off-road until it crashes into a ditch. That's when the male driver and female passenger get out and make a run for it.

The two run in separate directions before coming together in an embrace, apparently realizing they cannot outrun police any longer. The suspects get on the ground and are quickly handcuffed by police.

Watch the video above.

Dustin Perkins, 35, and Lovida Flores, 29, are charged with unlawful flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal damage, and stolen vehicle, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit began after the driver refused to stop for police. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

