VIDEO: Elderly man rescued from sinking vehicle after plunging into Florida marina

An 89-year-old man behind the wheel plunged into a Florida marina over the weekend, and the dramatic water rescue that followed was captured on video.

The footage shows a white sedan bobbing in the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City. A US Coast Guard vessel that happened to be nearby speeds over to the sinking vehicle. Rescuers then break the driver-side window and pull the elderly man to safety aboard the vessel.

Watch the video above.

According to WPLG, the man was brought to shore in stable condition.

Coast Guard officials said the crew's quick response saved the man's life, and that they're glad they were in the marina at the right time.

