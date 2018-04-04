VIDEO: Florida thieves get away with up to $100K of jewelry in smash and grab, police say

Police in Sarasota, Florida are looking for two thieves in a jewelry store smash and grab caught on video.

Police said the incident happened Thursday, March 29 at 1:30 a.m. at Estate Coin & Jewelry Galleria.

Surveillance video shows the two suspected thieves enter the store wearing matching hooded sweatshirts and pants. They quickly begin smashing glass display cases and dumping merchandise into backpacks.

The thieves were in and out in just over a minute.

Investigators said that the couple took vintage coins and expensive jewelry. They estimate the suspects got away with $50,000 to $100,000 in merchandise.

WTVT reports that the suspected thieves were seen at a neighboring jewelry store the day before.

Surveillance cameras at nearby Milian Jewelers captured a man and a woman who employees said never took their sunglasses off and asked unusual questions.

"I didn't really notice too much about them when they were here. It's just afterward," an employee told WTVT. "They had a very specific request and that's not how people shop."

Investigators believe that the couple are likely professionals because of how the crime was committed.

