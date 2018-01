Powerful snowstorms blasted the Northeast on Thursday, causing significant damage in some areas.

In Garfield, New Jersey, video captured the roof of a gas station getting caught in strong, snowy winds. The roof is seen teetering above the pumps before toppling onto its side.

Watch the video above.

Firefighters said no one was hurt, and that electricity and gas lines were shut off prior to the collapse.

