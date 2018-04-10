VIDEO: Girls forced to leap from balcony after fire breaks out at New Jersey dance studio

A group of girls were forced to leap from the balcony of an Edgewater, New Jersey dance studio after the restaurant underneath caught fire Monday.

Dramatic video from the scene shows flames ripping through the building as the young girls try to escape. Some are seen attempting to climb down on ladders. Others are forced to drop to the ground below.

Watch the video above.

None of the girls were seriously injured, but 10 to 15 girls suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Officials said the fire began around 7 p.m.

A nearby business owner, Tony Nehmi, told NJ.com that he rushed toward the blaze when he saw smoke. He was the first person on the scene, and said he saw two girls pounding on the glass on the second floor.

"I just wanted to get those two girls out, I never would have lived with myself if they got hurt," Nehmi told NJ.com.

He said he grabbed a ladder, used it to climb to the balcony and then broke the glass with it, helping the girls escape.

Several other videos captured the blaze. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Manhattan.

Yikes what a fire in Edgewater. Hope all are safe. pic.twitter.com/UGRwxOjogv — Joshua Marlar (@joshmarlar) April 9, 2018

Officials said the blaze was under control around 9:45 p.m.

