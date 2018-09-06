VIDEO: K9 takes down suspect accused of crashing stolen car, leaving 19-month-old behind

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Body camera video from a Pasco County deputy shows a K9 officer taking down a man accused of crashing a stolen car and leaving a 19-month-old child in the back seat.

The video shows Deputy Nick Carmack sending his K9 partner, Shep, after the suspect, 28-year-old James Wallace Miller III. Shep is seen bolting from the back seat of Carmack's cruiser before jumping a fence and taking Miller down in a field.

Watch the video above.

The incident occurred about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday when Carmack spotted Miller driving a Nissan Rogue that was reported stolen, according to authorities. Carmack said he attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect drove away.

According to Carmack, Miller crashed into a fence, got out of the car, and started running. That's when Shep was sent to take down the suspect.

According to an arrest report obtained by WFLA, a 19-month-old child was in the back seat of the stolen vehicle, and was left behind when Miller crashed.

Miller was medically cleared for a dog bite, according to officials. He was arrested on charges of child abuse, grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Police said a second person also ran from the vehicle after the crash. That person was found and arrested as well.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.