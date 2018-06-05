VIDEO: Man uses inflatable unicorn to save goose from the jaws of a snapping turtle

A man in West Des Moines, Iowa took to the water on an inflatable unicorn over the weekend to save a goose from a snapping turtle. (Twitter / @carycoppola)

A man in West Des Moines, Iowa took to the water on an inflatable unicorn over the weekend to save a goose from a snapping turtle, and it was all caught on video.

Cary Coppola posted video of the rescue to Twitter on Sunday.

Watch the video below:

Driving by a random pond, my family found a struggling gosling. Turns out it was in the jaws of a huge snapping turtle. Shoutout to @joecoppola3 for the assist! pic.twitter.com/z9gxMDqU2f — Cary Coppola (@carycoppola) June 3, 2018

Coppola told WHOTV that he was driving past the pond when his wife noticed the struggling gosling. He initially thought its foot was tangled in a net.

Coppola said he went to his brother's house where he changed into swim gear and grabbed the first flotation device he could find: a giant unicorn.

Video of the rescue shows the gosling struggling in the water as Coppola swims out to save it. He jumps back when he realizes that the goose is stuck in the jaws of a snapping turtle, but then begins to push the bird toward the shore.

Coppola said his brother helped separate the animals at the shore. The turtle swam off, supposedly still hungry, and the gosling rejoined its flock safe on land.

