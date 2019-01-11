VIDEO: Man walks into Oklahoma courthouse nude from waist down, gets arrested

TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa man was arrested Monday after he walked into the Tulsa County Courthouse wearing no pants and with his genitals exposed, police said.

Surveillance video shows Brian Edward Johnson, 55, entering the courthouse about 10 a.m. nude from the waist down. Authorities are seen quickly apprehending him.

Watch the video above.

According to deputies, Johnson was wearing only a blue t-shirt, black leather harness and black shoes. He was reportedly not wearing pants or underwear.

"Johnson intentionally exposed his genitals to multiple people visiting the courthouse," Deputy John Hill told KOTV.

Johnson told police that he was dared to appear naked before a federal judge. He said he had gotten naked in his car outside before entering the courthouse.

Johnson was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of indecent exposure. He was released after posting a $2,000 bond, officials said. He is due in court on January 14.

