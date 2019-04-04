VIDEO: Milk tanker crashes off Texas highway after driver falls asleep

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Crews spent several hours cleaning up a massive milk spill after a tanker truck crashed off a highway in a Dallas suburb early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said it was about 3 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Surveillance video shows the truck, carrying a tanker full of milk, veering off an interstate, down an embankment and onto the road below. A wave of milk is seen erupting from the tanker.

Fire officials said the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. The driver was transported to a hospital and released with only minor abrasions. Police said he will get a ticket for failing to maintain proper control.

