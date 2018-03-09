VIDEO: Mother fights off carjacker; 2 year old was in back seat, Washington state police say

A mother in Bremerton, Washington fought off a man trying to steal her truck Wednesday and it was all caught on video. The woman's 2-year-old child was in the vehicle when the attempted carjacking occurred, police said.

Video shows the woman approaching the truck parked outside her home. Police say her 2-year-old child was already buckled in the back seat.

The suspect is seen running up to the truck and getting into the driver's seat. When the woman notices, she runs to open the door and a fight ensues inside the vehicle. Police said the suspect punched the woman in the face during the struggle.

As the fight continues, the truck sharply veers across the street and into a neighbor's fence. The carjacker then gets out and flees.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old DeShawn Jackson.

Re our earlier press release and video of the vehicle theft incident... The suspect is identified as 23 year old De Shawn Jackson. His charges include: Robbery 1, Kidnapping 1, Burglary 1, Felony Harassment, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Assault 3 and Hit and Run. $500,000 bail. pic.twitter.com/iD08YFOqBv — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) March 9, 2018

Police said nearby officers on bicycles immediately responded to the attempted carjacking.

Authorities said Jackson led them on a chase through the neighborhood in which he tried to gain access to a second vehicle parked on the street. He also jumped into the bed of a truck stopped at a red light, but bailed when officers caught up with him.

Police said Jackson eventually entered a nearby home to hide. The occupants ordered him to leave, but he only fled once he heard sirens. By that time, the area was saturated with officers and the suspect was taken into custody.

It is believed Jackson was on drugs during the entire event, according to KHQ. He was treated by medics at the scene and kicked one of them in the face, police said.

Jackson was booked into jail and faces charges of robbery, kidnapping, burglary, felony harassment, theft of a motor vehicle, assault, and hit and run. His bail was set at $500,000.

