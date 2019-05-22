VIDEO: RV driver leads California police on pursuit that ends in violent crash

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. - The driver of a motor home led Southern California police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night that ended in a violent crash, leaving at least three people hospitalized, reports KNBC.

Video of the chase shows the RV traveling down the road at a high rate of speed with damage to the front of its right side. Police said it had crashed into a pole earlier.

At one point, the mobile home speeds through an intersection and rams through another vehicle.

The chase ends when the RV violently rear ends white sedan and crashes into a tree.

Watch the video above.

Police said the female driver, later identified as Julie Ann Rainbird, 53, fled the scene on foot along with a dog that was in the RV with her. Officers quickly caught up with Rainbird and placed her under arrest.

A total of six vehicles were damaged during the chase, and three people were hospitalized, including the driver, police said. Another dog reportedly fell out of the vehicle during the pursuit, but did not appear to be injured.

According to investigators, the motor home was purchased using a stolen driver's license. Luz Sanchez told KNBC that she had her purse stolen in January, and learned that her identity was used to purchase the vehicle when she was contacted by police after the chase.

