Video shows Boston police cruiser running over 1-year-old girl

BOSTON - A one-year-old girl was struck by a Boston police cruiser Monday, and the moment was captured on surveillance video.

The video shows the SUV pulling off the side of the road when the toddler steps in front of it. The vehicle is then seen striking her to the ground.

Bystanders immediately rushed to the girl's aid. The child's mother, who was on the sidewalk, ran after the cruiser and got the officer to stop down the street, reports WBZ.

Witnesses said they thought the girl wasn't breathing until she was placed in an ambulance and started crying. The mother said the most serious injury the girl suffered was a broken collarbone, and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

"She's doing okay. She's doing alright," the mother told reporters Monday. "Just asking for a speedy recovery. That's it."

Crews were on the scene investigating Monday. It is not clear if the officer will face disciplinary action.

