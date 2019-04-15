Video shows commuters rescue blind man who fell onto subway tracks

BETHESDA, Md. - Bystanders sprang into action when a blind man fell onto subway tracks in a Washington D.C. suburb.

News outlets report security video shows the man using his cane before a wrong step sent him tumbling off the platform.

EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritans rescue a visually impaired man who fell onto the tracks at the Medical Center Metro Station in Bethesda, Md.



“I saw the headlights of the train. I said, ‘quickly!’ We all were able to pull

him up just as the train was arriving," Brendan Cawley told me. pic.twitter.com/48dKd15LVV — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) April 12, 2019

It happened Tuesday at the Metro red line Medical Center station in Bethesda, Maryland. Bystanders ran over and pulled the man to safety seconds before a train pulled into the station.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

