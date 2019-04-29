Video shows crane collapse that killed 4 in Seattle

SEATTLE - Newly released dashcam video shows the moment a crane collapsed in Downtown Seattle on Saturday afternoon, killing 4 people.

KING reports that Scott Gaines was on his way to work when his dashcam captured the footage.

Watch the video above.

The crane collapsed at the construction site of a future Google building and fell onto traffic below, according to news reports.

The Seattle Fire Department said the dead victims included three men and one women. Two of those killed were crane operators, and the other two were in cars that were smashed by the crane. Three others, including a 4-month-old, were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 4 dead after Seattle crane falls on cars

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.