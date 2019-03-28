Video shows motorcycle, ATV riders swarm pregnant driver in Florida

EDGEWOOD, Fla. - Video from a traffic camera shows several motorcycle and ATV riders swarm a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Edgewood, Fla.

The video shows a group of more than a dozen off-road vehicles at the intersection of Orange Avenue near Holden Avenue in Edgewood, which is just south of Orlando.

During the incident one of the riders put his wheel up and slammed into a pregnant woman’s car on her driver's side, according to a report from WKMG.

Watch the video:

"When he finally saw her, he put the wheel down, but by that time, it was too late, and he hit the side of the car," said Sgt. Timothy Cardinal, with the Edgewood Police Department.

Police said the woman and her passenger also were physically attacked after exiting the vehicle, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Here is a statement from the Edgewood Police Department:

On March 24, 2019 at approximately 3:50 pm a vehicle was struck in the driver side door by a motorcycle traveling northbound in the southbound lane of S. Orange Ave.

The driver of the vehicle stopped just west of the intersection to check on the operator of the motorcycle. Upon exiting the vehicle, the female driver and her passenger were physically attacked by an unknown number of suspects in the same motorcycle group.

The Edgewood Police Department is asking for help in identifying anyone involved in this incident. If you have any information that could help us, please contact Central Florida Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477).

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.