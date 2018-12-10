Video shows New York police yanking baby from mother's arms in food stamp office

In a video posted Friday, officers were seen yanking a 1 year old away from his mother at a Brooklyn food stamp office. (Nyashia Ferguson / Facebook)

NEW YORK - A video that shows police officers trying to get a woman to let go of her 1-year-old son as they arrest her at a Brooklyn food stamp office has sparked outrage on social media since it was posted Friday.

Police identified the woman in the video as 23-year-old Jazmine Headley.

The woman who posted the video, Nyashia Ferguson, told the New York Times that police were called after a verbal dispute with a security guard. Headley was reportedly asked to leave the office for sitting on the floor because there were no available chairs.

The video shows Headley lying on the ground with her son in her arms as four officers surround them. "They're hurting my son! They're hurting my son!" she can be heard yelling as the officers try to get her to let go of the child.

One officer, with her back to the camera, is then seen violently yanking the child several times. The same officer is seen moments later pulling out a stun gun and aiming it at the crowd of outraged onlookers.

Watch the video below [WARNING: Language, graphic content]

"I was scared," Ferguson told WNBC. "I had my little daughter with me, she's only seven months, I had her right there with me. She was pulling out taser guns. She had it in everybody's face. She had it in the lady's face, and the baby's face."

The New York Police Department said the officers were responding to a 911 call for harassment. Officers said that Headley was asked to leave numerous times, and after she refused, the security guards "brought the woman to the floor."

Headley is charged with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing governmental administration and trespassing.

She refused medical treatment for both herself and her son, police said. A family member took custody of the child.

In a statement Sunday, the police department called the video "troubling."

Watch WNBC's report below:

