Video shows officers in Kentucky slamming, punching man; police investigating

Officers in Kentucky were caught on video Sunday slamming a man into the ground and hitting him several times. (Tonniqua Wales / Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A group of Kentucky police officers were seen on video Sunday slamming and punching a man in a parking lot, prompting an investigation.

Several bystanders recorded video of the chaotic scene.

The incident occurred at a Kroger gas station about 1 p.m., the Courier Journal reports. In one video, three officers are seen slamming a man onto the ground and hitting him several times while bystanders watch.

Watch the video below [WARNING: Language, graphic content]

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells news outlets that the department is "in the process of collecting all body camera footage from officers who were present" at the gas station Sunday afternoon.

Mitchell says the department reviews every case where officers use force. He didn't provide further details, or information regarding the man handcuffed in the video.

Another video recorded by a bystander shows the man sitting on the ground with an eye bleeding and swollen shut. That video can be seen here. [Contains language and graphic content]

Police have not yet said what led up to the incident or why the man was stopped, WLKY reports.

