Video shows possible UFO hovering above Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A video recorded recently in Myrtle Beach appears to show mysterious lights hovering over the resort town, leading some to claim it as a UFO sighting.

The video was recorded on August 5 and submitted to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) on October 4, reports The State newspaper. The footage appears to show several lights hovering high in the air during a thunderstorm.

The person who submitted the video said they were taking photos and time lapse of an incoming storm from a long pier. They said they didn't notice the hovering objects until they checked the footage at home.

Many were quick to dismiss the sighting as a simple case of lens flare. One commenter on the MUFON website said that by using Photoshop, he found that the lights in the sky directly corresponded with the brightest lights on the shoreline.

MUFON is widely recognized as the go-to for UFO reports. If you happen to see some strange lights in the sky, report it here!

