Video shows teens robbing Washington gas station after clerk has heart attack and falls unconscious

Video from a gas station in Auburn, Washington showed two teens robbing the store after the clerk fell unconscious due to a heart attack. (Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN, Wash. - A gas station clerk in Washington state is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack and being robbed by two teenage suspects Saturday. The incident was captured on the store's surveillance video.

The video shows Zarif Kelada, 35, collapsing after telling two teens that they needed to pay for pepperoni sticks they opened and were eating in the store. The clerk is seen stumbling into a display and falling.

While Kelada is unconscious on the floor, the teens are seen stealing merchandise and cash out of the register. Police said one of the teenagers stole a dollar from the clerk's pocket while he was unconscious. An adult man is also seen in the store. He leaves as the teens open the cash register.

The teens appear to leave the store after the robbery without ever calling for help.

Watch the video below:

Police said several minutes passed before a bystander entered the store and found Kelada on the floor. The bystander called 911 and the clerk was taken to the hospital.

Kelada's coworkers told Q13 Fox that Wednesday is Kalada's 35th birthday. They said he is the primary breadwinner for his wife and three children.

As of Tuesday, Kelada was at the hospital in critical condition, Q13 reported.

Kelada's coworkers created a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses. As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised nearly $16,000 of a $10,000 goal.

Investigators announced Tuesday that they identified all suspects in the video, though they are not yet in custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.