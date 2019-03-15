Video shows woman forcibly arrested by Miami police after she called 911 to report man with gun

A Miami-Dade officer has been placed on administrative leave after video showed him throwing a woman to the ground and placing her under arrest March 5. (Twitter / @tyrone345345)

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer has been placed on administrative leave over a video that showed him and other officers throwing a woman to the ground and forcibly arresting her after she called 911 to report a man who had threatened her and a friend with a gun, NBC News reports.

Dyma Loving, 26, called 911 on March 5 to report that she and her friend, Adrianna Green, had been threatened by a man with a shotgun, according to an incident report obtained by NBC News. The man, later identified as Frank Tumm, allegedly brandished the gun during an argument with the women.

Green recorded video as officers responded to the incident.

The video shows officers telling Loving to "calm down" as she tells them that her life had just been threatened. Suddenly, an officer aggresively grabs her and pushes her up against a fence. That officer was later identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department as Alejandro Giraldo.

"Record this. Do not touch me," Loving says as Giraldo and another officer attempt to handcuff her.

Giraldo is then seen throwing Loving to the ground and placing her in handcuffs while she continues to tell the officers not to touch her.

"I wanted to call my kids," Loving says. "I just said I wanted to call my kids. My phone is dead. What do you not understand? I had a gun pointed in front of me and my kid is sick. I'm stressed out. I need to go call my children. I need to call my kids. I don't understand."

Loving is then led away in handcuffs.

"Why does he have to handle her like that? She didn't do anything wrong," Green asks another officer. The officer responds that Loving needed to "calm down and do as he's saying."

"It's just him thinking he can use his authority to do what he wants to do and that's not cool," Green says.

Watch the video below. [WARNING: Language]

A black woman Called Miami-Dade Police For Help After A Man Brandished A Weapon and threaten her life. Yet, She Was Arrested for being distraught pic.twitter.com/xQ2vvDZZsW — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) March 13, 2019

Loving was placed in custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was released after posting a $150 bond, officials said.

An incident report said Loving was "acting belligerent and would not obey commands."

In a statement Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the video of Loving's arrest "deeply troubling." A spokesperson for the department told NBC News that Giraldo has been placed on administrative duties.

"Upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer," Perez said. "An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof."

Police said that the man Loving initially called police on was not arrested. Officers said that Tumm denied owning any weapons and that he did not pull a gun on the women. Police said they searched Tumm's property and found no weapons.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.