VIDEO: SoCal police pursuit ends with PIT maneuver; driver arrested at gunpoint

A wrong-way driver in Garden Grove, California led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night that ended with a PIT maneuver. The pursuit was captured on chopper video.

The footage shows a dark sedan speeding through oncoming traffic before getting onto the 405 Freeway. Eventually, an officer catches up with the driver on surface streets and stops the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The driver is then arrested at gunpoint.

Watch the video above.

According to KNBC, the chase was reported after 9 p.m.

The sedan was originally sought as a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.