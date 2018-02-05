National

Videos show Eagles fans lighting fires, flipping cars, causing chaos after Super Bowl win

By Brian Newlin
After the Philadephia Eagles' Super Bowl victory Sunday night, fans flooded the streets to celebrate. However, Philadephia police faced mayhem as they tried to contain the celebration that included rioting, vandalism and other destructive behavior by some.

The Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots was the team's first-ever Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Most fans remained peaceful, but video posted to social media shows some of the chaos that erupted in downtown Philly.

[WARNING: Some videos contain explicit language]

 

