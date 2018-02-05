Videos show Eagles fans lighting fires, flipping cars, causing chaos after Super Bowl win

After the Philadephia Eagles' Super Bowl victory Sunday night, fans flooded the streets to celebrate. However, Philadephia police faced mayhem as they tried to contain the celebration that included rioting, vandalism and other destructive behavior by some.

The Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots was the team's first-ever Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Most fans remained peaceful, but video posted to social media shows some of the chaos that erupted in downtown Philly.

[WARNING: Some videos contain explicit language]

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Win or lose, Philadelphia was going to be destroyed tonight pic.twitter.com/fCvWWtadcB — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia traffic light casualty pic.twitter.com/pUBqBjHOfp — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) February 5, 2018

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Eagles fans, meet gravity...Gravity, meet Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/CfObvKtdhX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia will no longer be standing by midnight pic.twitter.com/OHgYuAQdoG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.