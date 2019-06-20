Viral video shows Colorado parents fighting over little league baseball game

A game that usually ends with snacks ended with parents fist-fighting in Colorado.

Several people were hurt at this youth baseball game in Lakewood, Col., including one serious injury. Police say coaches and parents, who were unhappy with the baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began fighting each other on Saturday.

Investigators are trying to identify the man in a white shirt and teal shorts who sucker punched another parent, That parent was down for quite awhile. Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public.

No children were hurt, but parents who witnessed this brawl hope to never see anything like it again.

The now viral video is grabbing the attention of youth leagues around the country, including here in Metro Detroit. The president with Plymouth-Canton Little League sent out a letter reminding parents this kind of behavior is unacceptable. It reads in part:

"There's no sugar-coating it, we have reached a sorry state as a culture when we can allow something like this to ever happen. I know this isn't PCLL, but we have had some issues of our own and it is time for it all to stop."

