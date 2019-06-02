Virginia Beach gunman turned in 2-week notice on morning of shooting

Virginia Beach Police respond to a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH - During a press conference held Sunday morning, City Manager Dave Hansen said that the suspected gunman turned in his two-week notice the morning of the shooting.

DeWayne Craddock was not terminated from his position in the city's public utilities department, and he was not in the process of being terminated, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera. His resignation was not forced, and Hansen said that investigation showed Craddock was in good standing within his department.

Using Craddock's employee badge, police plan to reconstruct all of his movements the day of the shooting.

Craddock's motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

