Virginia worker crushed to death by 'several hundred pounds' of plate glass, police say

A worker at Virginia Glass Products died last week after "several hundred pounds" of plate glass fell on top of him. (Google)

RIDGEWAY, Va. - An employee at a Virginia glass manufacturer was crushed to death last week when plate glass he was loading onto a truck fell on top of him, police said.

Damarcus Laquan Calloway, 24, died while working April 22 in what is being called an accident, reports the Martinsville Bulletin.

Rescue personnel responded to the incident at Virginia Glass Products about 6 p.m., according to 911 records. Officials said "several hundred pounds" of plate glass fell on Calloway, pinning his body to the ground. Calloway was treated on the scene before being airlifted to a North Carolina medical facility where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Henry County Sheriff’s Captain Wayne Davis said in an email to the Bulletin that Calloway had "sustained trauma due to glass products falling from a truck onto him." The death is believed to have been an accident.

The incident is being investigated by two branches of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, reports the Bulletin.