Walmart launches new premium outdoor store curated by Moosejaw

Retail giant Walmart has announced the launch of a new online premium outdoor destination store curated by Moosejaw.

This marks the first time Walmart has created an online store on its flagship site for one of its acquired specialty retailers. The online store will feature thousands of items from top outdoor brands in addition to Moosejaw-branded items.

The new store will provide a completely new outdoor specialty assortment that has not been available to Walmart consumers previously.

Items can be purchased from the store by visiting Walmart.com.

