Walmart thief stuffs $100 worth of steaks down pants, flees on moped, North Carolina deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. - A thief in North Carolina was busted Monday while making his getaway on a moped with several steaks shoved down his pants, according to authorities.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the accused thief and his haul on Facebook.

Deputies said the man left a Nashville Walmart without paying for $100 worth of steaks that were stuffed down both his pants legs. He was apprehended while riding his moped in the pouring rain, according to the Facebook post.

Photos show the handcuffed man along with several packaged cuts of Angus steaks that deputies said he attempted to steal.

Officials have not announced charges.

