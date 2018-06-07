National

Washington man who was having sex while driving drunk with baby in car gets 2-year sentence

By Brian Newlin
TACOMA, Wash. - A Washington man who was having sex while driving drunk with a 3-month-old baby in the backseat, before crashing into a tree, was sentenced to two years in jail Tuesday.

Michael Tonkin, 22, pleaded guilty in a Pierce County courtroom to vehicular assault and was sentenced to 24 months plus one day in jail, KOMO reports.

Police said Tonkin and a 22-year-old female passenger were drunk and having sex in the driver's seat when they crashed into a tree near Eatonville, Washington on Nov. 22, 2017. Witnesses said both emerged from the car naked.

Tonkin injured his wrist and the female passenger suffered a broken pelvis, investigators said. The woman's 3-month-old baby girl was unharmed in a car seat.

Officials said they could have hit someone head-on or gone over the edge of a steep canyon, if not for the large tree they hit.

Tonkin had three prior convictions for DUI, KOMO reports.

