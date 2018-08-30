WATCH: Biden delivers heartfelt speech at McCain memorial service

PHOENIX - Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke forcefully as he said politics wasn't what was most important to Sen. John McCain, it was the underlying values that mattered.

Biden said Thursday at the memorial service for the longtime Arizona senator that McCain "could not stand the abuse of power wherever he saw it, in whatever form, in whatever country."

He says McCain embodied basic values including fairness, honesty and respect.

Biden referenced how McCain fought for civility between politicians even if they disagree.

Watch the full speech above.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.