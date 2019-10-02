WATCH: Former Dallas cop Amber Guyger to be sentenced after murder conviction

DALLAS - Former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder Tuesday for fatally shooting her neighbor.

Guyger faces up to life in prison for the September 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. She said that she feared for her life, believing he was an intruder in what she thought was her apartment.

The judge in the trial of a Dallas police officer convicted of murder for killing her black neighbor in his home said the jury will get instructions on a legal defense that could reduce the officer's sentencing range.

In Texas, the penalty for murder could be anywhere from five years to life in prison.

Watch the sentencing below, or click this link.

